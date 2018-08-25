Cott Corp (COT) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 1,218.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,186 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cott were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth about $546,000.

Get Cott alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 6,393 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,807.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COT opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.14 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.32 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.