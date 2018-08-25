County Bancorp’s (ICBK) Market-Perform Rating Reiterated at FIG Partners

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)‘s stock had its “market-perform” rating reaffirmed by FIG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

ICBK stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $81,323.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,683.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $551,380. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

