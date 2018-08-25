Crane Co. (CR) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,746.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

