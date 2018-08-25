Crave (CRAVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Crave has a total market cap of $614,005.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crave has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003576 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

