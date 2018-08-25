Credence Coin Market Capitalization Hits $16,959.00 (CRDNC)

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Credence Coin has a market cap of $16,959.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credence Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, Credence Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credence Coin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credence Coin Coin Profile

Credence Coin (CRYPTO:CRDNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credence Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credence Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credence Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.