Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Price Target to GBX 3,175

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,850 ($36.43) to GBX 3,175 ($40.59) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($42.18) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($37.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($40.01) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Royal Dutch Shell to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($36.56) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.18) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,903.24 ($37.11).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,563.50 ($32.77) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($32.97).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

