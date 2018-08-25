Creditbit (CRB) Market Cap Hits $637,241.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $637,241.00 and $16,573.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.02139274 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

CRB is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,692,700 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

