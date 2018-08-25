Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.17. 17,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 902,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup cut their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 3.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $360,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $360,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,501 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

