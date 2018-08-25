Critical Comparison: Forestar Group (FOR) & Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Forestar Group (NYSE: AHH) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Forestar Group does not pay a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forestar Group and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Risk and Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 37.74% 0.01% 0.01% Armada Hoffler Properties 9.85% 5.24% 2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forestar Group and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 9.45 $50.25 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $302.77 million 2.56 $21.04 million $0.99 16.01

Forestar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Forestar Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.