Critical Review: Ricoh (RICOY) & Boxlight (BOXL)

Ricoh (NASDAQ: BOXL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boxlight does not pay a dividend. Ricoh pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ricoh and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.63 billion 0.41 -$1.22 billion ($1.69) -6.29 Boxlight $25.74 million 1.39 -$6.53 million ($1.34) -2.66

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ricoh. Ricoh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh -6.77% -12.83% -5.11% Boxlight N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ricoh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ricoh and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 1 0 0 2.00 Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Ricoh.

Summary

Boxlight beats Ricoh on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software. It also provides office services, such as personal computer servers, network related equipment and related services, software, and document related services and solutions. In addition, the company offers optical equipment, electrical units, semiconductors, digital cameras, industrial cameras, 3D printing products, and environment and health care related products, as well as thermal media products. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

