Critical Survey: Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) vs. TransAlta (TAC)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: TAC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 1 0 2.50 TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than TransAlta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 3.09 $148.95 million $0.58 17.60 TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.93 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -31.94

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 10.92% 10.25% 3.64% TransAlta -8.42% -1.67% -0.58%

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats TransAlta on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a generating capacity of 1,050 MW; solar energy facilities with a generating capacity of 40 MW; and thermal energy facilities with a generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 265,000 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 160,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

