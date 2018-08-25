Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Several analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

