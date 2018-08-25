Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits Market Cap of $9.37 Million

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $50,817.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00148893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,220,600 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Qryptos, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.