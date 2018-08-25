Crypto (CTO) Market Cap Hits $59,580.00

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto has a total market cap of $59,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.59 or 0.04173643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.88 or 0.07926253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00863128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.01387199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00186830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.02057633 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00296915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crypto

Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.