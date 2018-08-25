CryptoPing Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $759,452.00 and $44.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00263114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00150242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034901 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

