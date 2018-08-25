CSP Inc. (CSPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 14th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

CSP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.30. CSP has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.89.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. CSP had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

