Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 121,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

