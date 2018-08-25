Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 111,536 Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

