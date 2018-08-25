Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $718,000 in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stock

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after acquiring an additional 457,752 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,466,000 after acquiring an additional 343,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.76.

HCA stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $132.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $187,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.