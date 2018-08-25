Cummins (CMI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $156.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their target price on Cummins to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.67.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cummins has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,272,000 after acquiring an additional 248,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,878,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.