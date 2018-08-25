Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 74.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $940,248.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,068,152 over the last 90 days. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

