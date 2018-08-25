CVR Energy (CVI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVR Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.8950167849776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:CVI opened at $38.48 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.58.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

