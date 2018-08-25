Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Imperial Capital from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.55.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,294,000 after buying an additional 3,306,568 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,561,000 after buying an additional 2,462,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,809,000 after buying an additional 1,905,873 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,742,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,386,000 after buying an additional 1,152,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,644,000 after buying an additional 825,244 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.