Denbury Resources (DNR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.22.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

