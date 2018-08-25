Denny’s Corp (DENN) Stake Increased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,604,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 568,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $181,909.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,092.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. The stock has a market cap of $952.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.