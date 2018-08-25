Determine (DTRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.74

Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTRM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Determine to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Determine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Determine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million. Determine had a negative return on equity of 182.99% and a negative net margin of 43.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Determine Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Determine Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTRM)

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Determine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Determine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.