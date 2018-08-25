Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. HSBC set a €8.60 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.03 ($9.13).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €7.49 ($8.51) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.10 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of €6.75 ($7.67).

