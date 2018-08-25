Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

