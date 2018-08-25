DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Receives $12.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock remained flat at $$11.72 during midday trading on Friday. 898,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,068. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 43.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $269,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

