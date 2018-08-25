Digital Oilfield Investments L Purchases 57,877 Shares of RigNet Inc (RNET) Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 57,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $886,096.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Digital Oilfield Investments L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 30,076 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $425,274.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 8,576 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,892.48.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 58,167 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $791,071.20.

On Monday, August 13th, Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 13,402 shares of RigNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

RigNet stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RigNet in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RigNet in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 473.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

