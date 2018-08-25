Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Director Buys $764,100.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

