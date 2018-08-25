DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

DNP stock remained flat at $$11.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 270,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,431. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Get DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for DNP Select Income Fund.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.