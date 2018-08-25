Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 76,896 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 76,896 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $371.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

