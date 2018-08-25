Dougherty & Co Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

InterDigital stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 7,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $47,230.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.