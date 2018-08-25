Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Receives $41.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $296,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,984.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

DEI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.