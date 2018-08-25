Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dova Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4503622490067 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DOVA stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.07. 202,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,589. The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of -0.31. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.14.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOVA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $3,140,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 328,400 shares of company stock worth $8,965,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

