DPW Holdings Inc (DPW) Short Interest Update

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,125,015 shares, a growth of 1.2% from the July 31st total of 9,019,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.09% of DPW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $0.41 on Friday. DPW has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

