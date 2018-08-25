Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4159143895801 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.74%. analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.