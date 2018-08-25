Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (DHF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9297178642385 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,142. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

