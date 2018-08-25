Dropbox (DBX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dropbox earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.497639958047 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

