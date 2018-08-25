Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $354,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 282.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 139,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $132,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $142.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

