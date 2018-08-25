Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Receives $67.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $17,675,548.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 293,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

