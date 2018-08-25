E-Dinar Coin Price Reaches $0.0092 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $24,376.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LocalTrade, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007200 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001074 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001887 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

