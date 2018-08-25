Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.80.

BIO stock opened at $318.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $212.02 and a 1 year high of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 4.23%. equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.