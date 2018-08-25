Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,258 shares of company stock worth $4,001,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NYSE CRL opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.