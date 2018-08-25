Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 117,691 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117,691 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $48,281,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of LKQ by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LKQ by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4,221.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,607.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

LKQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

