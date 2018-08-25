Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.