Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7245200213533 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. 147,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,345. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.