Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 961.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Wood sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $457,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,055. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

