Ebittree Coin (EBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Ebittree Coin (CURRENCY:EBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Ebittree Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar. Ebittree Coin has a total market cap of $685.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ebittree Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ebittree Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ebittree Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00262006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00149234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035352 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ebittree Coin

Ebittree Coin’s total supply is 811,264,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,511 coins. Ebittree Coin’s official website is www.ebittree.com.

Buying and Selling Ebittree Coin

Ebittree Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ebittree Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ebittree Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ebittree Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ebittree Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ebittree Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.